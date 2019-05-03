|
|
Raymond "R.J." LeBlanc Jr., 71, a native of Westwego and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at St. Hilary Catholic Church ibn Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Bonvillain LeBlanc; son, Raymond LeBlanc III (Brandi); daughters, Desira Verdin (Edward), and Cassie Billiot (Alcee); grandchildren, Hayley and Trevor Billiot, Raymond LeBlanc IV, Sabastian, and Kadence and Quinn LeBlanc; step-grandchildren, Joel and Jasmin Foret, and Jerica Verdin; and great-grandchildren, Bryleigh and Landon Gilbert; sisters, Donna Comeaux (Mike), and Darlene Ordoyne; and godchildren, Lance LeBlanc and Paul Whipple.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Evelyn LeBlanc; brother, Dennis LeBlanc; and godchild, Brandon Marvant.
R.J. enjoyed camping, cooking and spending time with his family.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 3 to May 4, 2019