Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond LeBlanc Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond LeBlanc Jr. Obituary
Raymond "R.J." LeBlanc Jr., 71, a native of Westwego and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at St. Hilary Catholic Church ibn Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Bonvillain LeBlanc; son, Raymond LeBlanc III (Brandi); daughters, Desira Verdin (Edward), and Cassie Billiot (Alcee); grandchildren, Hayley and Trevor Billiot, Raymond LeBlanc IV, Sabastian, and Kadence and Quinn LeBlanc; step-grandchildren, Joel and Jasmin Foret, and Jerica Verdin; and great-grandchildren, Bryleigh and Landon Gilbert; sisters, Donna Comeaux (Mike), and Darlene Ordoyne; and godchildren, Lance LeBlanc and Paul Whipple.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Evelyn LeBlanc; brother, Dennis LeBlanc; and godchild, Brandon Marvant.

R.J. enjoyed camping, cooking and spending time with his family.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.