Raymond Leo Kern

Raymond Leo Kern Obituary
Raymond Leo Kern, 88, a native of Lockport and resident of Cut Off, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene T. Kern; children, Gary Kern (Nelwyn), Jessica Kern, Kevin Kern (Bonnie) and Cynthia Olds (Jean); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Kern; mother, Claudia Valance; stepfather, Thomas Valence; brothers, Wilbert Kern, Melvin Kern and Roland Kern; daughter, Lisa Kern Rebstock; and grandchildren, Jake Rebstock and Claire Olds.

Special thanks to The Broadway Elder Living Center and Notre Dame Hospice for their loving care and kindness.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 1 to July 3, 2019
