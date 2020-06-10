Raynold "Charlie" Usie Jr
Raynold "Charlie" Usie Jr., 78, a native and resident of Houma who was raised on Southdown Plantation, passed away on June 8, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12 at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2 in Houma.

He is survived by his two brothers, Ted and Gary Usie; three sisters, Meryl Levron, Jackie Redmond and Mary Ann Redmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raynold Usie Sr. and Eunice Usie.

He enjoyed bowling and fishing and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Falgout Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Falgout Funeral Home
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
