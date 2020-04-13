|
Rea "Sweety" Chaisson Romano, age 64, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 11:20 p.m. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Rea is survived by her son, Wade Thomas Romano, II; daughters, Jody Lynn Hunter (Toby) Kimble, and Kaci Lynn Romano (Cody) Dupre; brothers, Joseph "Joey" (Kathy) Chaisson, Jr., and Glaise Chaisson , Sr.; sister, Brenda C. Cuneo, and Paula C. Champagne; grandchildren, Tori K. (Lacy) Acosta, Keri Kimble, Tate Kimble, Blaise Babin, Halle Babin, and Gage Romano; and great-grandchild, Grayson Romano.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Wade Thomas Romano; parents, Joseph Calvin Chaisson Sr. and Rea Rita Babin Chaisson; brother, Arthur Chaisson; sister, Wanda C. (Robert ) Goss; brothers-in-law, Carlton "Poncho" Champagne, Sr., andFerrell Romano; and sisters-in-law, Henrietta Sue Chaisson, and Gail Romano.
Rea enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, painting, caring for her Rottweilers Phoenix and Luna, and drinking coffee every morning with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020