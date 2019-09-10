|
|
Reba Bergeron Burnett, 83, a native of Houma and resident of Gibson, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Anthony Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.
Reba is survived by her two sons, Todd Burnett and Bruce and wife Regina Burnett; daughter Christy and husband Lloyd Legendre; grandchildren Kyle, Kamie, Kayla, Kelli, Kaira Legendre and Keith, Kimberly and Korey Burnett and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her nephew, Frank and wife Terry Burnett; brothers Ronnie, Perry, and Dwight Bergeron; and sisters Juanita Lajaunie, Claire Hatch, Robin Garnett and Merry Beth Fleming.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Burnett; parents Sterling Bergeron Sr. and Rosemary Buquet Bergeron; and brothers Gene, Sterling Jr., Leland and Wayne Bergeron.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019