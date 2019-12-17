|
|
Reba Faye Walker Henry Platt, 86, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was a native of Fayette, Ala., and a resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow Mass in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Faye is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Thomas Platt; sons, Russell J. Henry and wife Becky, and Joey S. Henry and wife Laurel; and daughters, Beth Henry Drury and husband George, and Cindy Henry Kosier.
She is also survived by numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the Rev. Samuel E. Walker and Clenta Smith Walker; brothers, Frank Walker, Samuel Walker, Cecil Walker, Guy Walker and Bill Walker; and one sister, Eula Day.
Faye loved to cook and prepare delicious meals and spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. She had a compassionate heart and was very caring to others and lived her faith to the fullest.
Faye will never be forgotten, and she will always be loved. Faye's life and legacy will live on through the lives she touched; most especially through her family and friends.
The family would like to thank Ocshner NICU, Terrebonne General Medical Center Rehab and staff, Acadian Ambulance, the staff at AMG Specialty Hospital, Dr. Russell Henry, Haydel Memorial Hospice and a special thanks to Rene' Rhodes.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019