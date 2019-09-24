|
|
Rev. Rebecca Doyle, 80, a native of Alice, Tex. and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Hope Church in Mathews. Religious services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth R. Doyle Jr. (Jessica); brothers Leroy, Wilbert Jr. and Victor Seiffert; grandchildren Rachel Doyle (Lester), Jonathan Doyle (Mayada), Thomas Hines (LaLonnie), Tammy Brown (Nino) and Robert Morgan (Salina); 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Kenneth Doyle Sr.; daughter Becky Lamey; parents Betty and Lee Seiffert; brother Jackie Pritchard; and sister Lorraine Pritchard.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019