Rebecca Smith Robinson

Rebecca Smith Robinson Obituary
Rebecca Smith Robinson, 92, a native of Raceland and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux and from 9 a.m. to religious services 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at Third Zion Baptist Church, 2649 La. 308 in Raceland. Burial in Church Cemetery.

Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Kathrine Rose (Johnny), Patricia Shanklin (Harold), Julia Martin (Rev. Sheldon), JoAnn Raymond (Stanley), Wanda Coulon (Victor) and Michelle Robinson Scott (Brian); sons, Nathan (Bernice), Wayne, Perry (Gwendolyn), Raynell (Agnes) and Curtis (Melissa) Robinson; four sisters; two brothers; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Robinson; her parents; one son; and three brothers.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
