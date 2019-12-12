Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Reggie Authement
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Reggie Joseph Authement Sr.


1940 - 2019
Reggie Joseph Authement Sr. Obituary
Reggie Joseph Authement Sr., age 79, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at 6:06 p.m. He was a native and resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 13, beginning at 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., with burial following in church cemetery.

Reggie is survived by his second wife of nine years, Mable Ann Matherne Authement; sons, Bartholomew "Bart" J. Authement Sr. and wife, Vickie, and Chad T. Authement; daughters, Valerie C. Authement and Tangi C. Goings and wife, Christina; daughter-in-law, Rebecca P. Authement; stepchildren, Belinda Trosclair and husband, Todd, and L.J. Paul Dupre Jr. and wife, Rachel; brother, Wilfred Authement Jr; sisters, Theresa A. LeBouef, Mercedes Brunet, and Joyce Sevin; grandchildren, Bartholomew Authement Jr. and Naomi, Christian Authement and fiancé, Dawn, Somer Authement, Brittany Authement and fiancé, Chad, Kelsey Authement, Ricky Smith, Amber Theriot and husband, Brett, Kaci Authement, Raini Gautreaux and husband, Justin, Stevi Bourg and fiancé, Louis, and Jearmie Bourg Jr. and fiancé, Erika was his caregivers; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by first wife of 49 years, Gail Francis Carlos Authement; parents, Wilfred J. Sr. and Cecille Trahan Authement; sons, Reggie "Jay Jay" J. Authement Jr. and Lodgar "Loddy" J. Authement; brothers, Raymond, Edmond, William and Edward Authement; sisters, Merdias Authement, Rosalie Guy, Brenda White, Yvonne Authement and Lois Grabert; and grandchild, Felton Authement Galliano.

Reggie was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, a lifetime active member of the Ward 7, T-Caillou Lions Club and the Woodman of the World. He was employed with Ray J. McDermott for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, dancing and spending time with family and friends. Reggie never met a stranger.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose heart's he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
