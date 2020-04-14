Home

Reggie Paul Bagala


1965 - 2020
Reggie Paul Bagala Obituary
Representative Reggie Paul Bagala, 54, a native of Cut Off and resident of Lockport, passed away at Oschner St. Anne Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19.

A kind and loving father, brother and husband, he graduated from South Lafourche High School in 1983 and Louisiana State University in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in political science. He then attended the American Campaign Academy in Washington, D.C. He successfully ran business up and down Bayou Lafourche from Golden Meadow to Thibodaux. He returned to his passion of politics in 2014, serving as director of Community Services, parish administrator, legislative auditor, and finally, state representative for District 54. During his short time as a legislator, he carried on the work of his entire life, championing the people of south and central Lafourche Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Marissa Bagala; his son, Tristan Paul Bagala; and his mother, June Layus Bagala. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene; and sister, Becky.

He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery in Raceland. Following the lifting of gathering restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of life gathering will be scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to a scholarship benefit fund that has been started in his name. This will benefit a local student in the Nicholls Nursing Program, in honor of the exceptional care he received while in treatment at Oschner St. Anne. Checks may be sent to United Community Bank or donations can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/reggie-bagala-nicholls-nursing-scholarship-benefit
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
