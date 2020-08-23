1/1
Regina (Boudreaux) DeHart
1922 - 2020
Regina Boudreaux DeHart, age 97, a native of Bayou Lafourche and a resident of Theriot, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Regina DeHart Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Regina is survived by her four daughters, Rosemary DeHart (Calvin), Loretta Luke (Leroy), Elaine Lirette (Dennis Jr.), Carolyn Gold (Terry Sr.); one son, Wilber DeHart Jr. (Cherie); two sons-in-law, David LaCoste Sr. and Sines Liner Jr.; 23 grandchildren; 79 great grandchildren; 79 great grandchildren.

Regina was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Wilber DeHart Sr.; parents, Arnold and Lydia Breaux Boudreaux; three daughters and one son-in-law, Earline Liner, Genenieve Carlos (Randolph Sr.), Mary Ann LaCoste; five grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; four brothers, Roy, Lawrence, Wallace and Leroy Boudreaux; two sisters, Irene Aucoin and Eva Elderton; Rosemary Boudreaux.

Regina was one of the most inspirational, God-fearing, loving women that ever walked this earth. She was called home to be with the Lord and has taught us all so much, especially how to love the Lord. Regina's favorite thing to do was to pray for her family especially her children and grandchildren. She was the oldest person left on Bayou Dularge and was everyone's grandmaw.

Chauvin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
24
Service
02:30 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
24
Burial
St. Eloi Cemetery
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

August 21, 2020
One of the sweetest and kindest lady’s I know. I also adopted her as my “Mawmaw Jenny” as well just as many of the people on the bayou did. She will forever be remembered and all the memories I have of her I will hold them dear to my heart. Her smile was so infectious! May you Rest In Peace Mawmaw Jenny. Love, Keshia “Tisha”, Lance and Trinity.
Keshia Lovell
Family
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
FreddieBarbara Bergeron
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
It was always a pleasure seeing you at our office. You always had the biggest smile on your face. I will miss seeing you. RIP Ms Regina
Kristi Cagle
Friend
August 21, 2020
Maw maw you were an awesome grandmother, you always took time to teach us all something. You will be deeply missed as you are loved. I pray that your children let God lead them through this difficult time in their lives. I love all my Aunt and Uncles and I'm praying for you all.
Louise Keller
Grandchild
