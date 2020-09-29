1/1
Reginald (Reggie) V. Fant, PhD
Hagerstown, MD - Reginald (Reggie) V. Fant, PhD, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Hagerstown, MD passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27 at the age of 53.
He is survived by his partner Wyatt Whitsel, sisters Alisha Aucoin (Travis) and Kayla Leonard, nieces Cadence and Ashlyn Aucoin, Dallas Keller, and nephew Joseph Aucoin, stepfather Davis Leonard, and a host of many dear friends.
Reggie loved life and lived it to his fullest. He was a great friend to many and enjoyed time at the gym as well as having a cold beer with friends. Reggie was a 1985 graduate of Thibodaux High School. After completing his doctorate in experimental psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi in 1993, Reggie completed post-doctoral fellowships in the Behavioral Pharmacology Research Unit of John's Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Clinical Pharmacology Branch of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Reggie has authored numerous studies on risk assessment and the abuse potential of drugs. He worked as Director for Clinical Pharmacology at Pinney Associates in Bethesda, Maryland.
Reggie was preceded in death by his parents Judy Adams Leonard and Reginald Fant, Sr., and nephew Hunter Aucoin. A viewing is scheduled for this Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 5 PM followed by a funeral service at 7 PM at Minnich Funeral Home at 415 East Wilson Blvd in Hagerstown. Face masks/coverings are required in the building. A Spreading of Ashes Memorial event will later take place with friends and family in Thibodaux, LA.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
