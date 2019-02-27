|
Reginald W. "Pete" Lopez, 84, a native of New Orleans and resident of Larose, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time Saturday, March 2 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Pete is survived by his wife, Trudy P. Lopez; children, Leah Lopez Callais (Jesse), Jay Lopez (Jeannie), Jason Lopez and Heidi Lopez Autin (Curtis); grandchildren, Heath, Riggs, Mindy, Steve, Sarah and Tony; and sister, Jackie Dowling.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Delores Lopez; children, David Lopez and Holly Lopez; and sister, Gilda Vance.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019