Reginald Washington
Reginald Washington departed this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lafourche Home for the Aged. He was 72, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Laverne Washington; 2 daughters, Kim Denison (Craig) and Kristy McClay (Alonzo); 1 sister, Shelia Washington; 1 grandson, Braden McClay; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Luberta and Clarence Washington; 1 sister, Cleatta Harden. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
.