Reiley John LeBoeuf Sr.

Chauvin - Reiley John LeBoeuf Sr., 83, a native and resident of Chauvin, LA. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 12, 2020. Reiley was born on November 24, 1936.

Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 8:30am until 11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA at 12:00pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Reiley is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Yvonne Olivier LeBoeuf; children, Stephanie (Terry) Thibodaux, Kimberley (Eddie) Voisin, Mark (Julie) LeBoeuf, Randy (Phillis) LeBoeuf, Reiley Jr. (Tanya) LeBoeuf, Shaun (Craig) Landwehr, and Mary (Kirk) Robichaux; his loving grandchildren, Brett, Jessica B., Matthew, Jessica L., Katy, Dylan, Mike, Crystal, Randy Jr., Blakely, Hunter, Grant, Abby, Annie, Landon, Cole, Kai; and seventeen loving great grandchildren.

Reiley is preceded in death by his parents, Usey and Mabel LeBoeuf; brother, Larry LeBoeuf; grand-daughter, Bridget LeBoeuf.

Reiley was employed and worked with Texaco for thirty-five years. He was also a business owner of a local Conoco service station. At the time of his passing, Reiley was still an active board member of The Little Caillou Fire Department for twenty-seven years, and a member of T-Caillou Lions Club for seventeen years. Reiley was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA.

Reiley was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his wife at their camp. He enjoyed cooking for various functions, events, and family gatherings. He loved his football games, LSU and Saints. When not found with family and friends, you could guarantee he would be found tending to his yard.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his caregivers, Karen Luke and Denise Thompson. They would also like to thank Amedisys Home Health Care staff, Houston Methodist Lung Transplant Center and the numerous people who provided food, support and prayers.

Reiley's prevailing love for Christ lived through his actions and he passed on that enduring faith to his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Creator.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations can be made in Reiley's name to The Terrebonne Advocate for Possibilities (T.A.P.) to benefit the Chauvin Heritage Cultural Center at 5544 Hwy 56, Chauvin, LA 70344.



