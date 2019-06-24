|
Rema L. Guidry, 85, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Community Bible Church in Cut Off. Religious services will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with burial following in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Golden Meadow.
She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Comeaux (Greg), and Lizabeth Perque (Mark); companion, Norbert Bruce; brother, Al Lefort; sisters, Jackie Galiano and Patty Deloach; grandchildren, Brooksy Orgeron, Trisha Danos, Ryan Perque and Danielle Trosclair; and great-grandchildren, Brannon Lee, Cullen Orgeron and Krista Duet.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.J. Guidry; and parents, Cleo and Angelique Lefort.
Rema enjoyed dancing, working in her yard, reading and watching old movies.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 24 to June 25, 2019