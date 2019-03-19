Remuis "R.J." Joseph DuBois, 80, a native and resident of Houma, passed away at 6:20 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019.



A visitation will be held in his honor from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, at St. Bernadette Church. Interment in St. Francis DeSales Cemetery II.



Remuis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marian Bergeron DuBois; his daughters, Terri Dean and husband, Randy of Perryville, Ky.; and Brenda Giroir and companion, John Clement; grandchildren, Kristi Andras and husband, Jeremy, Corey Giroir and wife, Sarah, Lindsey Casse and husband, Phil, Mindi Olivier and husband, Lynn, Philip Dean and wife, Lynne, and Ashley Dean; great-grandchildren, Clare and Nora Coleman, Beckett Dean, Alyssa Chancey, Max Andras, Emma and William Giroir, Sullivan and Finley Casse, and Ruffin Frantom; brother, Hewitte Paul DuBois and wife, Myrna; and sisters, Carol Jean Evans and husband, Hulett, and Edna Mae Freeman.



Mr. DuBois was preceded in death by his parents, Davis and Rita Bernard DuBois; sister-in-law, Helen DuBois; and brother-in-law, Eldon Freeman



He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, a lifetime member of the Marine Corp League and a member of the Houma Elks Lodge 1193. He had a keen interest in woodworking and loved drinking coffee and associating with his friends.



A sincere and heartfelt thank you is extended by the family to Dr. Michael Watkins, Chateau Terrebonne and St. Joseph Hospice for their care, love and concern during his illness



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019