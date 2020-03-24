Home

Rena Marie Lirette Hebert

Rena Marie Lirette Hebert Obituary
Rena Marie Lirette Hebert, born October 31, 1936, died March 24, 2020, a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. A housewife and mother, she was a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charley Hebert; mother, Rebecca Lirette; father, Sairden Lirette; and daughter, Katherine Hebert.

Rena is survived by her eight children, Cheryl, Rebecca and companion, Harrison, Charley Jr., Vic and wife Nicki, Melissa and husband Jeff, Carl and wife Melissa, Todd and wife, Amy, and Kevin; and grandson whom she reared, Christopher.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was a great mother; nothing mattered more than her children.

Private services will be held.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
