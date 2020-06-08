Rene' Andre' Guidry earned his wings on June 2, 2020. He was born on Oct. 31, 1969, to Harris J. Guidry Jr. and Charlene Savoie Guidry. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harris and Annie Guidry and Alcee and Pearl Savoie. He is survived by his parents; sister, Brandy Guidry; niece, Brittlyn G. Orgeron; and grand-niece and nephew, Kenzie and Jax.



Rene' had a passion for sports, especially football, his LSU Tigers and weightlifting. As a young boy, Rene' loved spending time with his Pop at the camp.



Rene' loved unconditionally and had a kind, loving heart. He cherished his family and his two dogs, Meisha and Macy who will miss him dearly. As painful as it is to have to let you go, we know we will see you again one day.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,



"Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



