Rene Francis Chiasson
1960 - 2020
Rene Francis "Bear" Chiasson, 59, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. Liturgy of the Word will begin at 12 noon following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma.

Rene is survived by his brothers, Lester Chiasson, Ralph "Boo" Smith Jr.; and one sister, Evelyn Chiasson Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Francis Chiasson and Wilma Klingman Chiasson; and brother, Joel Chiasson.

The family would like to thank Elizabeth Billiot for her love and care given to Rene and family, Dr. Russell Henry and staff for their care to Rene, Terrebonne General Wound Care Clinic, and Rene's confidant and friend, Chris Bueche.

The Family would like to request donations to be made to MacDonall Methodist Children's Home located at 8326 Main St., Houma, La., 70363, or donate online at www.umc.org/en/how-we-serve/umcgiving/donate. .

Rene Bear could be gruff, but was a loving and caring man with gentle heart. He will live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew and loved him. We can rejoice because Rene now has his new perfect body. He is now in God's care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
JUN
26
Liturgy
12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Praying for all! May God give you comfort in your time of grieving!
Stephanie Martin
June 22, 2020
So sorry for yall loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you along with our Deepest Sympathy. Love Bert and Mary
Mary Duet
Family
June 22, 2020
God bless. RIP and heal.
Junior Guidry
Friend
