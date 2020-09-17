Rene Joseph Breaux, Jr.

Dulac - Rene Joseph Breaux, Jr., 77, a native of Dulac, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, LA followed by burial in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Clarice "Fay" Bourg Breaux; children, Rene Breaux III (Rebecca), Denise Gueniot (Gene), Annette Collins, Johnny Breaux (Missy); siblings, Harold Breaux, Marjorie Carrere, Lydia Frisella, Mary Voisin, Irene Broussard, Irma Breaux; grandchildren, Lauren Breaux, Katelyn Breaux, Ashley Breaux, Erica Ordoyne, Becca Himel, Joshua Collins, Jenna Collins, Kelsey Breaux; step-grandchildren, Andrew Dupre, Deanne Ledet, Brandon Gueniot, Kevin Gueniot; great-grandchildren, James Collins, Kaden Perez, Brandt Ordoyne; step-great-grandchildren, Averie Ledet, Baylie Ledet.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rene Breaux, Sr. and Ellida Babin Breaux; siblings, Nolan Breaux, Norman Breaux, Carrol Breaux.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements



