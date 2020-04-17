|
|
René Joseph Henry Sr. passed away peacefully on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a brave year and a half battle with cancer. He was 74. He was the son of the late Percy "Punk" Henry and Cecile Henry, and born in Amite, La. He was married for 46 years to his high school sweetheart Diana "Beanie" Henry. He grew up in Arcola raising dairy cows, hunting squirrels and churning butter in Mason jars. As a teenager he worked for the Tangi Talk newspaper.
René served four years in the US Air Force and two years in Vietnam. After his military service, he and his family lived in Hammond a short time before moving to Houma in 1973 upon his promotion as a district supervisor with Sunbeam and proud member of the Teamster's Union for 40 years. He was a parishioner of St. Bernadette for 38 years and served in the Knights of Columbus, one term as Grand Knight. René was an avid duck hunter and fisherman for 43 seasons - he rarely slept past 4 a.m. his entire life. Every Saturday morning, he took his granddaughter Heather to get donuts. On Sundays, he would barbecue in the backyard with his German shepherd. In his retirement, he spent six years in Tylertown, Mississippi raising beef cows, befriended by his prize bull Jake.
René was a kind, patient, accepting, hard-working, loving man. He took pride in old cars and smooth-running engines, restoring 1960's and 70's muscle trucks as a hobby. He loved juicing and healthy-living and read every day of his life, his favorites being old westerns and hunting magazines. He treated all of his children's friends like family. He was a gentleman of true faith and compassion. When he hugged you he held you tight and always made you feel loved. He was a beloved Daddy, Paw-Paw, husband, brother and neighbor.
He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his daughter, Lisa Henry Hoffmann; son-in-law, Drew Hoffmann; and granddaughter, Heather Hoffmann; his son, René Joseph Henry Jr.; daughter-in-law, Donata Henry, granddaughter, Donatella Henry; and grandson, Benjamin Henry.
He is also survived by his loyal brothers, John Henry and Percy Henry Jr. and their families.
A memorial service in honor of Rene will be held at a later date. He will be interred in Colonial Cemetery in Independence, LA.
Garden of Memories Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020