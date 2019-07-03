|
|
Rene Verret Joffrion Jr., 85, a resident of Thibodaux, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Visitation will be from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
He is survived by sons Brent "Mike" and wife Janie, Rene III "Buddy" and wife Susan, and Todd and wife Janeen; grandchildren Jennifer Joffrion Bathelemy and husband Keith, Michael Joffrion, and Michelle Joffrion Garcia and husband Steven; great-grandchildren Madelyn Barthelemy, Holden Barthelemy, Charlie Garcia and Mason Garcia; sister Janice Joffrion Duchaney and husband Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Joffrion; son Darryl Joffrion; parents Rene Sr. and Essie Joffrion; and brother, Gary Joffrion.
Rene was born on April 25, 1934 in Napoleonville and married his childhood sweetheart, Dolores, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage until her passing. A 1958 graduate of Louisiana State University in Mechanical Engineering, he retired McDermott VP. Rene enjoyed hunting, fishing, all things LSU and New Orleans Saints, family gatherings and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 3 to July 4, 2019