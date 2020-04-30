|
Renetta Marie "Dooney" Elphage, 57, a native of New Orleans and resident of Stroudsburg, PA departed this life on Friday, April 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Rose.
Renetta is survived by her parents, Richard Elphage Sr. and Cora Mae Pearley- Elphage; sisters, Charlette Elphage-Brown, Jenell Elphage, and Nikita Elphage; brothers, Richard Elphage Jr., Daryl Fields, and Reginald Fields; four aunts; three uncles; two great-uncles; one great-aunt; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary and Melvin Williams, Alvin and Augustine Elphage, and Walter and Elizabeth Pearly; seven uncles; and six aunts.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020