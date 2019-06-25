|
Renia "Snooze" Danos, 53 a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off, passed away with his loving family at his side on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, June 29 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial at the church cemetery.
Renia is survived by his wife, Tracy LaFont Danos; daughter, Caroline Danos; sister, Anita (Tony) Duet; godchildren, Alycia (Josh) Duet, Tate (Maci) Duet, Gregory (Macie) Curole, Wendy (J.J.) Terrebonne and Alex Vedros; great-niece Madeline Duet; mother-in-law Carol LaFont; sister-in-law Grace LaFont; and fur baby Carly Danos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton Danos and Madeline Vizier Danos; sister Barbara Danos; and father-in-law Harold LaFont.
Renia enjoyed NASCAR and spending time with Caroline and Carly. He was the former owner of H&R Sports & Bar "The Boutte."
Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 25 to June 26, 2019