Resley Boudreaux
Labadieville - Resley Boudreaux, 94, was born October 15, 1926 and passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was a native and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana.
A private graveside service will be held in his honor.
He is survived by his children, Bruce Boudreaux and wife Christine, Danny Boudreaux and wife Mitzi, Bobby Boudreaux and wife Pam; grandchildren, Troy Boudreaux and wife Yvette, Dustin Boudreaux and companion Renee Cedotal, Cody Brown, Toby Boudreaux and wife Amy, Danielle Cavalier and husband Steve, Kenny Boudreaux and wife Brooke, Bobbie Lynn Boudreaux and fiance Bennett Folse; great-grandchildren, Gabbie Boudreaux, Charli Boudreaux, Bruce Boudreaux, Justin Boudreaux, Jake Boudreaux, Brody Andras, Dusti Comardelle, Carson Boudreaux, Hallie Clause; great-great-grandson, Waylon Andras; brother, Richard "Pete" Boudreaux; and sister, Jeanette Legendre.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rena Boudreaux; son, Jerry Boudreaux; great-grandchildren, Hobie Boudreaux, Emmie Boudreaux; parents, Charles and Marie Boudreaux; brothers, Herman Boudreaux and Clifton "Tite" Boudreaux; and sister, Mary Boudreaux.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.