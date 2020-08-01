1/1
Ressie Anderton Whitfield
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ressie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ressie "Lee" Anderton Whitfield, age 99, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was a native of Athens, Texas and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, August 1, beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m., with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Lee is survived by her daughters, Joyce W. Denson and husband, Bobby G. Sr., and Grace D. Whitfield; daughter-in-law, Bernice Whitfield McCrorie and husband, Hank; grandchildren, Ken E. Duke and wife, Phillis, Barbara W. Boudreaux and husband, Tate, Theresa D. Morgan, Bruce Whitfield, and Kirk D. Whitfield and wife, Lynette; nine great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Daniel "D.W." Washington Whitfield; parents, Will and Lucy Sheldon Anderton; son, Kenneth D. Whitfield; sisters, Lillie A. Hambrick and husband, Carl, May A. Pryor and husband, Monk, Jessie A. Hillhouse and husband, Carl, Donna A. Pryor and husband, Curtis, and Ruby A. Woods; and grandson-in-law, Randy Morgan.

Lee was a lifelong member of Victory of Houma. She was a member of the Eastern Star, and counseling on Aging. She enjoyed painting, sewing, crocheting, quilting, and arts and crafts. She made quilts for all her family members and paintings. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother. She was very generous, devout Christian and strong in her faith. She loved with all of her heart. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched. And she was a great hugger.

Thanks to Heart of Hospice, special thanks to Angie Pugh, Sue, and Patrice.

Special thanks to Theresa Morgan for her loving care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. She was the kindest person I ever met.
Ed Rachal
Friend
August 1, 2020
I will always remember how sweet she was. I am so sorry for your loss. MayGOD bless you and keep you, always.
Tammy Parlette
Friend
August 1, 2020
Mama Lee, you have touched so many lives in your life time. Mine included . I was around 14 years of age when I met you and your family You would have taken me in to live with your family if I had wanted to. Your family has always made me feel special. Love you as a mom. Going to miss going by to see you on my way to the doctor. You will always have a place in my heart as a wonderful lady and friend. Thanks for all the love you gave me. Sadly Sherrie Erving
Sharon Erving
Friend
August 1, 2020
She was just so special!
Bee J Strickland
Friend
July 31, 2020
We were looking forward to attending her 100th birthday gala. Unfortunately, we are unable to attend her memorial services and be with Grace and Joyce and her other family members. Aunt Lee was always cheerful and happy when we were able to visit with her, which was all too infrequent. I am sure she is now with the Lord and her beloved husband and son. God bless you, Aunt Lee.
James Pryor
Family
July 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss Mary
Shirley Archer
July 31, 2020
Rip aunt Lee know you with yours sister love Connie
Connie Rickman
Family
July 31, 2020
I am glad Aunt Lee had such a long and active life. So sorry I can not be with family at this time. Just Know that I loved her very much and my heart and thoughts are with you.
Ruth Teal
Family
July 31, 2020
Lee was a special lady! Always had a smile. Always made sure you were fed. Always had to give us something while we were there. Our family loved her dearly. Now she could also tell you what she thought if something or someone made her mad. Loved her and D.W. and Grace and Joyce dearly. Love and prayers from the Neely Family in Greenback Tennessee.
Kathy Neely
Friend
July 31, 2020
99 years was not long enough! I can still hear her say “I love y’all. When are you going to come see us?” Peace with Jesus but always here in our hearts! Thank you for all the wonderful memories ! You were more than just my aunt!
Mary Carpenter
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved