Reta Rhone Coulter
Reta Rhone Coulter, 48, a native of Larose and a resident of Houston, departed this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic in Larose. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Reta leaves to cherish her memories, a son, Isaiah Sallins; daughters, Jasmaine Caine, Heather Rogers (Glen), Ashley Borne (Bryant), and Peyton Wilson (Adrian); brother, Demetress Auzenne; sisters, Priscilla Rhone and Tari Roberts (Taft), Terry Murry, Charlotte Dixon, and Amerilla Banks; eight grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by her parents, Rita Mae and Charles Alfred Rhone; brother, Charles Alfred Rhone, Jr.; and grandparents, George and Nora King.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
