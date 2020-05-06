|
Dr. Rex Weldon Millhollon, 89, passed away in Houma on May 3, 2020, from an abdominal aneurysm. Rex was an internationally-respected United States Department of Agriculture research agronomist, military veteran and native Texan. Most of all, he was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather whose life centered on his family.
He was born on May 1, 1931, to Eddie Lloyd and Tommie Stark Millhollon in Scurry County, Texas. He was their only child. In 1952, Rex married Paula Milo Creekmore. They started 67 years of married life in Virginia before eventually settling in Houma, where they built a house and raised four children.
Rex earned a B.S. from Texas A&M University in agriculture education and a B.S. in plant science as well as a Ph.D. from the University of Arizona. For 40 years, he worked at the USDA Sugar Cane Field Laboratory in Houma.
Rex was dearly loved by his family. He was a devoted caregiver to his wife, became an ordained minister to officiate at his granddaughter's wedding and delighted in showing off pictures of his great grandchildren. He loved anything sweet, had a great sense of humor and doted on his cat. He also had a deep and abiding faith in the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Paula; their children: Dr. Eddie Millhollon (wife Penny); Dr. Brian Millhollon (wife Catherine); Brenna Millhollon Barthel (husband Bobby) and Scott Millhollon; grandchildren, Michelle Millhollon Guilbeau (husband Glenn), Linda Millhollon Ryland (husband Jack), Paula Lagarde Bascle (husband Chad), and Jonathan, Martin and Eric Millhollon; and two great grandchildren, Elise and Benjamin Ryland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Aimee Celeste Lagarde; and his great-grandson, William Ryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation in Rex's name at www.lymphoma.org. Rex battled angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in the final months of his life.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2020