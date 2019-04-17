|
Reynold "Slim" Bertrand Rogers Sr., born August 11, 1940, a native of Franklin and a resident of Schriever, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, age 78.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Christian Assembly, 1971 W. Park Ave. in Schriever, followed by interment at St Bridget's Church Cemetery, 100 LA-311 in Schriever.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019