Reynold James Scott, age 79, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Celebration of Reynold's Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. Burial will be held in St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Bayou Blue.



Reynold is survived by his wife of 61 years, Merrill Ann LeBlanc Scott; sons, Randy James Scott and wife, Tina, and Tony James Scott; daughters, Ranona Marie Scott, and Cindy Scott Dupre and husband, Tim; brothers, Carroll P. Scott and wife, Sherry, and Jack P. Scott and wife, Caren; sister, Nedra S. Babin and husband, Henry; grandchildren, Brittany G. Mohon, Haley S. Amadee, Travis Dupre, Jacob Gros, Allyssa Scott, Kristen Gros and Jeremy Scott; and six great-grandchildren.



Reynold was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Albert Jr. and Oceana Martin Scott; and brothers, Ray Scott and Roland Scott and wife, Judy.

Reynold was a self-employed electrician. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and traveling.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a sense of humor that everyone loved about him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019