Rhea Chauvin Babin, 91, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on June 26, 2020.



A private service will be held by the family.



She is survived by her sons, Larry Babin and wife Linda Hebert Babin, and Lonny Babin and wife Dana Picou Babin; daughter, Linda Redmond and husband Russell; brother, Rene' Chauvin; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Joseph Babin Jr.; parents, Arnold and Leona Keiffe Chauvin; and siblings, Reynold Chauvin, Raymond Chauvin, Roy Chauvin, LeRoy Chauvin, and Ruth Chauvin Champagne.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



