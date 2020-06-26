Rhea (Chauvin) Babin
Rhea Chauvin Babin, 91, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on June 26, 2020.

A private service will be held by the family.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Babin and wife Linda Hebert Babin, and Lonny Babin and wife Dana Picou Babin; daughter, Linda Redmond and husband Russell; brother, Rene' Chauvin; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Joseph Babin Jr.; parents, Arnold and Leona Keiffe Chauvin; and siblings, Reynold Chauvin, Raymond Chauvin, Roy Chauvin, LeRoy Chauvin, and Ruth Chauvin Champagne.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
