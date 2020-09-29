Rhea Hall
Thibodaux - Rhea G. Hall, 71, a native of Lockport and a resident of Thibodaux passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Brent Hall; granddaughter, Beth Hall; son-in-law, Gary Robichaux; brothers, Gary Gautreaux (Betty), Eddie Gautreaux (Shirley), and Edward Gautreaux, Jr. (Tammy); and sisters, Laurella Bergeron (Bryan), Judy Gautreaux, and Denise Schwierjohn (Richard).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Hall; daughter, Kimberly H. Robichaux; and her parents, Eldret and Edward Gautreaux, Sr.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
