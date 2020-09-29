1/1
Rhea Hall
Rhea Hall
Thibodaux - Rhea G. Hall, 71, a native of Lockport and a resident of Thibodaux passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Brent Hall; granddaughter, Beth Hall; son-in-law, Gary Robichaux; brothers, Gary Gautreaux (Betty), Eddie Gautreaux (Shirley), and Edward Gautreaux, Jr. (Tammy); and sisters, Laurella Bergeron (Bryan), Judy Gautreaux, and Denise Schwierjohn (Richard).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Hall; daughter, Kimberly H. Robichaux; and her parents, Eldret and Edward Gautreaux, Sr.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
