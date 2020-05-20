|
Rhea Margaret Callahan Freeman died peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home in Houma, at the age of 95.
Rhea was born and raised in Houma, to Nathan and Nettie Callahan on Feb. 12, 1925. She had 10 brothers and sisters. She attended Houma Elementary. At a young age she married the love of her life, Lawson John Freeman. While her husband served his country abroad and later worked as a carpenter, Rhea held down the house. She was a devoted wife and mother of eight children. In her later years, Rhea brought much joy to her ever growing family. Granny, as referred to by all, was known for her unparalleled sense of humor and commitment to family.
Rhea is survived by her eight children, Sandra Freeman Babin and husband, Carroll, Glynn Freeman and wife Ellen, Linda Price, Brenda Freeman, Wayne Freeman and wife Cindy, David Freeman and wife Susan, Cathy Freeman and Michael Freeman;14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawson John Freeman; her son-in-law, Gary Price; and one grandson, Daniel Freeman.
A memorial visitation will be held in her honor at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church in Houma, on Friday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2020