Rhoda Ann Guillot Rau, 65, died surrounded by her family on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 11:10 p.m. Born Nov. 11, 1953, she was a native and resident of Houma.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. until service time at The Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dr. Fritz Rau; sons Dr. Bryan (Teri) Rau, Dr. Jeremy (Lori) Rau, Dr. Jeffrey (Katelyn) Rau, Dr. Nicholas (Jenny) Rau and Patrick (Monica) Rau; grandchildren Ella, Emmy, Julia, Allie, Brecken, Ava, Grayden, Rowan, Isla, Bailey, Bradley, Alyssa and Hannah Beth Rau; sister Mary Alison Guillot Ellender; brothers Conroy and Eric Guillot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Gabriel Guillot and Theresa Heloise Landry Guillot.
Rhoda was best known for her vivacious spirit, positive energy and love of life. She was an avid LSU football and baseball fan. She was a wonderful wife, mother, "Nana," sister and friend to so many.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , The or The Louis Infant Crisis Center.
The family would like to thank the nursing and administrative staffs of Terrebonne General Medical Center as well as her numerous friends and family members for their care and compassion.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019