Rhoddy J. Terrebonne, 57, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Monday May 25, 2020.
A private memorial will be held.
Mr. Rhoddy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Norma Terrebonne; children, Zack Terrebonne (Shasta), Gavin Terrebonne, and Andrew Terrebonne; grandchildren, Destin, Paradise, Desire, Robby, and Rush; father Lawrence Terrebonne; mother, Betty Smith (Ellis); brother, Travis Terrebonne (Holly); and sisters, Rhonda Cheramie (Timmy), Lynette Dardar (Miguel) Cher Polkey (Ronnie), and Jodie Adams (Toby).
He is preceded in death by son, Bryce Terrebonne; daughter, Tara Terrebonne; step-mother, Eva Mae Terrebonne; and his grandparents.
Rhoddy was greatly loved, had a heart of gold, was a devout Christian and had a deep love for God. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020