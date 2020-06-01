Rhoddy J. Terrebonne, 57, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Monday May 25, 2020.



A visitation will take place at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Saturday June 6, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Mr. Rhoddy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Norma Terrebonne; children, Zack Terrebonne (Shasta), Gavin Terrebonne, and Andrew Terrebonne; grandchildren, Destin, Paradise, Desire, Robby and Rush; father, Lawrence Terrebonne; mother, Betty Smith (Ellis); brother, Travis Terrebonne (Holly); and sisters, Rhonda Cheramie (Timmy), Lynette Dardar (Miguel) Cher Polkey (Ronnie) and Jodie Adams (Toby).



Mr. Terrebonne was preceded in death by son, Bryce Terrebonne; daughter, Tara Terrebonne; stepmother, Eva Mae Terrebonne; and his grandparents.



He was greatly loved, had a heart of gold, was a devout Christian and had a deep love for God. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.



Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home





