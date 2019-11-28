|
Rhonda Ann Holmes, 50, a native of Schriever and a resident of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at New Magnolia Baptist Church, 427 La. 311. Funeral to begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Halfway Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Delores Brown Holmes; son, Tyran Deon Holmes; brothers, Lloyd (Mable) Chatman, Claude Brown, Ronald Holmes, and Willie Holmes Jr.; sisters, Joyce (Harold) Lee, Jeannie Rice, Debbie Holmes, Sheila (Donald) Bergeron, Laura and LaTina Holmes; and granddaughter, Destiny Holmes.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Holmes Sr.; sister, Barbara Lynn Holmes; grandparents, Georgian Lovely Holmes and Author Holmes Sr. and Joseph and Alma Winslow Brown; and one niece and two nephews.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019