Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Magnolia Baptist Church
427 La. 311
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
New Magnolia Baptist Church
427 La. 311
Rhonda Ann Holmes Obituary
Rhonda Ann Holmes, 50, a native of Schriever and a resident of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at New Magnolia Baptist Church, 427 La. 311. Funeral to begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Delores Brown Holmes; son, Tyran Deon Holmes; brothers, Lloyd (Mable) Chatman, Claude Brown, Ronald Holmes, and Willie Holmes Jr.; sisters, Joyce (Harold) Lee, Jeannie Rice, Debbie Holmes, Sheila (Donald) Bergeron, Laura and LaTina Holmes; and granddaughter, Destiny Holmes.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Holmes Sr.; sister, Barbara Lynn Holmes; grandparents, Georgian Lovely Holmes and Author Holmes Sr. and Joseph and Alma Winslow Brown; and one niece and two nephews.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
