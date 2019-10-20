|
Rhonda Fulcher Gianelloni, 51, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Friday, Oct.18, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. Rhonda's life was a true testament of love, strength and resiliency. She was a dedicated and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished every moment spent with her family. Her personality and charisma left a mark on everyone who met her.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Edward Gianelloni IV; children, Ashlie Wiggins (Brad), Aimee Daigle, Amber Daigle, Andrew Gianelloni, and Amanda Gianelloni; grandchildren, Madison Becnel, Brynn Wiggins, Preston Becnel, Madelyn Bergeron, Ellie Boudreaux, Ethan Wiggins, and Camille Bergeron; mother, Donna McGhee Ayo (Ronnie); father, Jerry Fulcher (Tara); brother, Greg Fulcher; niece, Carolina; nephew, Austin; and dog, Snickers.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sue and Harold McGhee and Olene and Henry Fulcher; mother in law, Helen Rader Gianelloni and her loving dog, Bella.
A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville.
Rhonda wanted to thank everyone who helped and supported her and her family throughout her journey.
To offer your condolences to the family, visit www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019