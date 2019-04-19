Home

Rhonda Lace McClain Sevin, 54, resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2019, to stage 4 lung cancer. She loved camping, hunting, making jewelry and especially reading fantasy books. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thelma and Tom McClain; a precious granddaughter, Faith Marie Silva; and a cherished pet, T-Fey.

Rhonda is survived by her parents, Ilona and Stanley McClain; husband of 30-plus years, John S. Sevin Jr.; children, Pia, James, Dominique, Sean, and their spouses; 10 grandchildren; and thanks, Angel.

A wake will be held before cremation from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with service to begin at 7 p.m. on April 22, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to daughter, Pia Trosclair.

She is gone but will never be forgotten. Her memory will live inside us forever!

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma.
