Rhonda Percle Duet, 56, passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Born on Jan. 18, 1963, she was a native of Schriever and resident of Mathews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Kevin Duet; son, Chase Duet and wife Alex; daughter, Emily Duet; parents, Lawrence Joseph "L.J." Percle and Louise Traigle Percle; siblings, Regina Percle Hebert, Laury Percle and wife Lisa, Elizabeth Percle Hebert and husband Joe, Lauri Domino Zeringue and husband Darrell; and her in-laws, Craig Duet and wife Eva, Karen Duet and companion Bryan Brunet, and Karla Duet Neal and husband Petie.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John Traigle and Annie Laurie DuBois Traigle, Charles Percle and Emily Thibodaux Percle; and brother-in-law, Tim Hebert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or your local Animal Shelter.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020