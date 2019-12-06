|
|
Rhonda Rodrigue, 52, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Dedric Rodrigue; children, Andrew and Katie Rodrigue; mother, Lorita Percle Rodrigue; mother-in-law, Una Rodrigue; siblings Susan (Ed) Martinez, Kathy (Paul, III) LaGraize, and Laura Verdun, Rita (William) Carrier; brothers in-law Karl Loupe, Daniel Rodrigue Jr. (Trudy), Paul Rodrigue (Velma), Peter Rodrigue (Sharon), and Linus Rodrigue (Tina); and sisters in-law Deborah Falgoust, Gayle Rodrigue, Violet Rome (Nathan), and Edith Schexnayder (Richard).
She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Rodrigue Sr.; sister, Janet Loupe; brothers, Dale and Rodney Rodrigue Jr.; father-in-law Daniel Rodrigue Sr.; and brothers-in-law Kevin Rodrigue, Freddy Falgoust Jr. and Eugene Rome.
Rhonda received joy by caring for and giving to others. In return, we would like to thank the community for coming together to support her and her family at their time of need during her courageous fight against ALS.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019