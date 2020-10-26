1/1
Rhonda Sue Rowland-Thibodeaux
Rhonda Sue Rowland-Thibodeaux
Albertville, AL - Rhonda Sue Rowland-Thibodeaux died unexpectedly in Albertville, Alabama on October, 20 2020 at the age of 52.
Rhonda was born November 05, 1967 in Fairfax, Virginia where she grew up and attended Fairfax High School. Later in life she relocated to Houma / Raceland, Louisiana where she worked for 11 years as a Lieutenant at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office.
She is survived by her parents, Leslie and Charlie Rowland; a brother, Anthony Rowland; daughters Karrah Cummings and her companion Logan Guidry, Kailee Thibodeaux; two grandchildren Malia Feet and Lylah Scott; and a grandson due in November. Burial will be in Falls Church, Virginia.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
