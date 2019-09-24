|
Rhonda Viteaux, 57, a native of Raceland and resident of Chauvin, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sept. 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Service time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Vision Christian Center. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Viteaux Sr.; son Anthony Viteaux Jr and wife Whitney; brother Sidney Theriot and wife Tana; sisters Marion Lavergne and husband Roland and Rachel Lefort and husband Greg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Godfrey Theriot; mother Lynette Petrolia; brother Roland Theriot; and grandparents Sidney Theriot and wife Lucille Cheramie, and Samuel Petrolia Sr. and wife Evelyn Louque Tastet.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019