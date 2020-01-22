Home

Richard Alan Schaff

Richard Alan Schaff passed away peacefully in Houma on Jan. 18, 2020 at the age of 69.

Born in Fresno, CA to Norman Lewis Schaff and Ardys Naylor Schaff, he grew up in Carson City, NV. A star athlete, Richard was an All-State football lineman, played basketball, ran track in high school and received a full scholarship to University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

His life took him in a different direction after attending Coastal Diving Academy in California where he began his career as a commercial diver and welder, traveling and working all over the world.

Predeceased by his parents and brother Mike Schaff, he is survived by his loving sons, Benjamin and Nicholas Schaff; grandchildren, Kya and Liam Schaff, and Cian Rambone; brothers, Dave Schaff, Dan Cochran and Paul Cochran; sister, Christine Truong; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

After a private cremation, burial will be held in Carson City, NV at a later date.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
