Richard Barten Young passed away on July 5, 2019, at the aged of 80. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, who loved the outdoors, the lakes and the bayous. Richard had a fantastic sense of humor and entertained many people with his colorful and engaging stories.
Richard was an Engineer in the oil field and traveled to many countries. He taught engineering classes and also taught drilling procedures at the University in Israel. His son would always consult with him when he needed advice on a job.
He loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
Services will be held on Monday, July 15 at First United Methodist Church in Thibodaux. Visitation at 10 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m.
Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce Young; daughter, Holly Murphy (Patrick); and his son, Patrick (Donna). He also leaves behind his three wonderful grandchildren, Tyler, Garrett and Katherine Young.
He is also survived by his brother, Mike; sister, Deborah Muth; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard (Ricky) Barten Young Jr.; his mother, Marie Young; and his father, E.H. (Pete) Young.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to First United Methodist Church building fund.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 11, 2019