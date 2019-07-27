|
Richard "Peachy" Blaise Gaudet, Jr., age 72, of Mocksville, NC, passed away July 19, 2019 at Laurels of Salisbury nursing home.
Richard was born February 20, 1947 in Lafourche Parish, a son of the late Richard and Elsie (Babin) Gaudet.
Richard attended school in Louisiana; he worked in management for Cracker Barrel, attended St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Mocksville, NC.
He loved farming and spending time with his best buddy, Oreo.
Survivors include his loving wife, Robin Gaudet; sons, Richard Blaise Gaudet III of LA; James Scott Gaudet of LA; and Scott Michael Gaudet (Jana) of NC; daughters, Christy Gaudet Thibodeaux (Troy) of LA; and Rebecca "Beckie" Gaudet Morris (Michael) of GA; sisters, Barbara Delcambre (Kenneth) of LA; and Elizabeth Bennett (Darrell) of LA; grandchildren, Ashley, Alyssa, Ian, Bailey, Hardy, Seth, Chance and Honor; great-grandchildren, Carter, Delilah, Adeline, Aiden, Ella, Annie and Hazel; and dogs, Oreo and Latte.
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Davie County, NC.
A funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salisbury, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Thibodaux.
Arrangements by Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville, NC.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 27 to July 29, 2019