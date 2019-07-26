Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wakeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Dale Wakeland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Dale Wakeland Obituary
Richard Dale Wakeland, 72, a native of Hammond, IN and a resident of Houma, passed away on July 25, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 27, at Bayou Blue Assembly of God, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dottie Wakeland; son, Chris Dale Wakeland and wife, Margaret; grandchildren, Cameron and Regan; sister, Joyce Wakeland Buchanan; stepbrother, James O. Blackmon; and numerous nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jennie Lee Baysinger; stepfather, James P. Blackmon; and stepsister, Teri Blackmon.

Richard loved cooking for his church, family, and friends.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now