Richard Dale Wakeland, 72, a native of Hammond, IN and a resident of Houma, passed away on July 25, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 27, at Bayou Blue Assembly of God, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dottie Wakeland; son, Chris Dale Wakeland and wife, Margaret; grandchildren, Cameron and Regan; sister, Joyce Wakeland Buchanan; stepbrother, James O. Blackmon; and numerous nieces.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jennie Lee Baysinger; stepfather, James P. Blackmon; and stepsister, Teri Blackmon.
Richard loved cooking for his church, family, and friends.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 26 to July 27, 2019